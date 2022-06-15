JUST IN: Abaribe Resigns As Minority Leader

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South Senatorial District, has formally resigned his position as Minority Leader of the Senate.

His resignation was conveyed in a letter dated 26th May, 2022.

The letter was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary, on Wednesday.

Abaribe’s resignation as Minority Leader of the Senate, followed his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The letter titled: “Notification Of Resignation From Membership Of The Peoples Democratic Party In The Senate”, reads, “This is to notify you and my dear colleagues in the Senate that I have formally resigned my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party through my ward.

“This also means my resignation as Minority Leader of the Senate.

“I wish to thank you and my dear colleagues in the Leadership of the Senate for warm camaraderie we enjoyed while I was Minority Leader.”