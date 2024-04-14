Junior Pope Rejected Lifejacket Because it Was Dirty – Adanma Luke

Movie producer Adanma Luke has said actor Junior Pope who died in a boat accident rejected a lifejacket because it was dirty.

Adanma Luke is the producer of the ill-fated movie that led to the death of Junior Pope. The deceased was on a boat to a location for the movie when the boat collided with another, leading to him drowning.

Addressing concerns from Nigerians as to why she didn’t provide the actor with a lifejacket, Adanma Luke opned up in a series of videos on her Instagram page:

“So, on that day, while I was getting ready to go drop the memory card with the crew on set, I was accompanied by my brother’s children. We were all supposed to be on that boat together. I was supposed to be on that boat.

“My production manager was calling me to bring the memory card, so they could start filming, and I told him to come and collect it. But, he insisted that I should bring it to them.

“When I got there and I saw Emeka, my DOP, sitting quietly with people surrounding him, I started shouting, ‘What is happening? Somebody talk to me’. Emeka then said, ‘JP, Abigail, Friday, and Precious are gone. I did not understand.

“My director was saying that he didn’t know what happened. He and the DOP wore life jackets. There was still one life jacket available; I don’t know who had it.

“But, my PM said that day, they saw life jackets there and took them. He even told the late Friday to send one to Junior Pope, but Junior Pope said it was dirty, so, he didn’t take it.

“The people who wore life jackets survived. They also told me that when they were in the water trying to survive, Junior Pope was also there, asking if everybody was okay. They even threw a gallon to him to hold onto, which he did. But, all of a sudden, they did not see him again.”

Speaking further, Adanma Luke who broke into tears stated that those who died in the boat accident were like her family members.

She said, “This was my first time of working with JP. He and his wife are my friends. I talked to the wife sometime, and that was when she said, ‘Why aren’t you giving my husband work’? JP also said, ‘Ada, you are my friend, why don’t you call me for jobs’?

“I told JP he mainly acts action films, and I hardly produce that. He then said he also acts in love films too.”

Luke added that she was traumatised that the accident happened on the journey from her set.

“I have been so traumatised. I have been so cold. This whole thing still feels like a dream to me. It is so sad that this happened on my set. I blame myself; that I would have been in Lagos doing my thing. I blame myself for coming down to Asaba.

“I still can’t believe this. Those crew members were my family. They have been working with me. If I am working in Lagos, they would come from Asaba to join me.”