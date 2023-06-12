June 12 Now National Opportunists Day, Sowore Slams Obi

Political activist, Omoyele Sowore, has slammed the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, for issuing a message to Nigerians on June 12.

June 12 is set as a public holiday in Nigeria and celebrated as Democracy Day to remember the annulled presidential election of 1993 won by the late MKO Abiola.

The election was annulled by the military regime of General Badamosi Babangida who handed over power to General Sani Abacha.

In his Democracy Day message, Obi spoke about June 12, saying, “On that day in 1993, we the people of Nigeria stated our unreserved preference for true democracy.”

This didn’t sit well with Sowore who was one of the activists who fought against the annullment.

He responded to Obi’s tweet, saying, “June 12 has now become “National Opportunists Day” A @peterobi who openly confessed that he worked for General Abacha clearing the Tin Can Island port while Abacha was busy assassinating June 12 protagonists is also using June 12 for cruise. Wonders shall not cease!”