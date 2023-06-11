June 12: Activists To Celebrate Democracy Day In Ogun

Remembering the Annulment of the Historic 1993 Presidential Election

As Ogun State gears up to commemorate this year’s June 12 Democracy Day, the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will host a grand celebration.

The annual event serves as a tribute to the annulment of the June 1993 presidential election, which was won by the illustrious Ogun State-born Bashorun MKO Abiola.

This year’s ceremony promises to be an empowering gathering, with several renowned pro-democracy activists scheduled to attend and deliver solidarity messages.

Sources close to the organizers have disclosed the presence of esteemed activists who will grace the event with their powerful voices.

Among them are Professor Sylvester Odion Akhaine, the former Secretary General of Campaign for Democracy (CD); Comrade Segun Mayegun, former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS); Comrade Femi Aborishade, a prominent labor leader, lawyer, and human rights defender; and Mrs. Funke Fadugba, the former Chairman of the Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

In addition to the aforementioned activists, other influential individuals will also address the gathering.

Dr. Niran Malaolu, the CEO of Rockcity FM, Abeokuta, will share his thoughts, alongside Comrade Debo Adeniran, former Secretary General of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR). Barrister Solomon Bankole, the Ogun State Chairman of the Coalition of Human Rights and Pro-democracy Groups, will contribute to the discourse with his insightful perspectives.

Governor Abiodun will seize the opportunity to deliver a state address, marking the significance of the occasion. Additionally, he will receive salutes from various human rights groups, organizations, and unions participating in the march past. The stadium event will be preceded by a special prayer session at the late Bashorun M.K.O Abiola’s family house in Gbagura, Abeokuta, at 9 am.