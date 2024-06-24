Jumia Inaugurated Integrated Warehouse in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended Jumia on the commissioning of its integrated warehouse located on Lagos-Apapa Expressway on Tuesday, 28th May, 2024 as he expressed the determination of his administration to identify with and provide continuous support for initiatives that drive economic growth and provide employment opportunities for the people.

Represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade & Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, the Governor described the cutting-edge facility, which is a consolidation of all Jumia warehouses into a singular depot in Lagos, as a highlight of the crucial role the State plays in the economic landscape of Nigeria and Africa at large.

He said the future of commerce is digital, and Lagos is ready to support those who are willing to embrace this change while his administration remains dedicated to creating a conducive environment for businesses to flourish, with robust infrastructure, favourable policies, and unwavering support.