Judy Austin Congratulates Yul Edochie on Church Launch

Judy Austin has congratulated her husband and Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, on the establishment of his online ministry.

The second wife of the popular actor shared her congratulator message on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

She wrote, “Finally! One thing I know about God is you can’t escape his call! A big congratulations Eze Dike!

“You’ve known this is who you are and now the whole world knows too.

“May God bless and equip you with his unending wisdom and knowledge to guide you in this new chapter of your life Amen. You’re blessed forever!!!”

Yul Edochie earlier announced the launch of his Christian programme, True Salvation Ministry, on YouTube, where he will deliver sermons.