Jude Ezenwafor Emerges Labour Factional Presidential Candidate

Result of the presidential primary of a faction of the Labour Party held today 8th June, 2022, has produced Ambassador Jude Ezenwafor.

The faction is led by Calistus Uju Okafor who is the Acting National Chairman.

Venue was at Excel Hotel in Garki 2, Abuja.

This means the party now has two presidential candidates who are Peter Obi of Abure’s faction and Ezenwafor of Calistus Okafor faction .

Ezenwafor, in his speech, said, “Nigeria needs to be rescued”.

He had served under Mbadinuju, Chris Ngige and Peter Obi too.