Journey to Los Angeles 2028 Starts Now – Sports Minister

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, has stated that ,to avoid the mistake of Paris 2024 the road map for Los Angeles 2028 starts immediately.

The Minister made this known in Paris ,pointing out that the upcoming National Youth Games and National Sporting Festival in Ogun state ,in January 2025 will be an avenue to scout for new talents that will be hungry to serve their motherland.

Sen. John Owan Enoh noted that despite not winning a medal, the Ministry has spotted some elite talents that have potential to win medals in the next Olympics, and he will ensure they get all the necessary support to aid them to train and compete at the highest level for the next four years.

He said: “My takeaway from our performance so far at the Olympics is, from what has happened ,how much does that fire us in terms of what we expect in the next four years.

“We have to go back to the basics, we have the National Youth Games and the National Sports Festival coming up soon, this is the road map for the next Olympics.

“We have also noticed some amazing athletes who failed to win a medal in this Olympics ,but have the potential of winning medals in the next Olympics. They will be monitored, tracked ,funded and a training calendar set up for them ,to help build on the gains learnt from France to propelled them to glory in the next games.”

Clarifying the issues of funding and allowances Sen John Owan Enoh said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was swift in approving and releasing funds.

He noted that the Ministry did everything to prepare the athletes adequately and provide them with every financial support but unfortunately the performance has not produced any podium finish.

He said: ” Government alone can’t provide the funding that is required for sports, the funding requirements for sports are everyday continuously.

“Firstly is my responsibility as Minister to come up with something ,for which i am going to approach the President to sign .That is the only thing that can give us the funding that will be sustainable.

“The only way we can run a four year Olympic programme is to have sustainable funding because it doesn’t come cheap.”