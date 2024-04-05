Sports

Joshua vs Fury Fight Unlikely This Year – Frank Warren

Anthony Adeniyi12 hours ago
70
Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua battle of britain
Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua

Frank Warren has informed talkSPORT that the much-anticipated clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is unlikely to take place this year, contradicting hopes expressed by Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom Boxing chief had previously expressed optimism about Joshua getting an immediate shot at the winner of the upcoming undisputed heavyweight world title fight on May 18. However, Warren has now outlined reasons why this scenario is improbable.

Despite ongoing speculation and fan anticipation for the mega-fight between Joshua and Fury, Warren’s comments suggest that logistical or contractual hurdles may hinder its realization in the near future.

“No. How many times do we have to tell everybody, the position is really simplistic,” Warren told Alan Brazil and Dean Saunders during a Friday morning appearance on talkSPORT Breakfast.

“Basically, the fight on May 18 in Riyadh, the loser of that fight will have the right to call for a rematch and they will do it because there is such huge amounts of money involved in it.

“After that, I’m sure we will get it on providing Fury wins both of the fights and providing AJ keeps winning.”

