Joshua, Ngannou Clash in Saudi March 8

In a bid to continue his resurgence in the heavyweight boxing scene, Anthony Joshua is set to take on former MMA fighter Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on March 8. The announcement follows Joshua’s recent triumph with a fifth-round stoppage of Otto Wallin, signifying his determined return to top form.

Ngannou, originally from Cameroon, is a noteworthy entrant into the world of professional boxing. Despite only making his debut in the sport last October, he made a significant impact by knocking down WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, albeit losing the subsequent decision in a closely contested match.

The upcoming clash between Joshua and Ngannou adds an intriguing layer to the heavyweight landscape, featuring a seasoned former champion against a formidable newcomer. Joshua’s recent performances have heightened anticipation for this bout, as he seeks to solidify his position among the heavyweight elite.

The fighters are scheduled to engage in a press conference later today in London, providing a platform for them to share insights and build anticipation for the impending showdown. This face-off in the prelude to the match adds an element of drama, setting the stage for what promises to be a compelling battle in the desert kingdom.