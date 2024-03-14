Sports

Joshua Facing Fury-Usyk Winner for Heavyweight Title

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
148
Anthony Joshua lost all his belts to Oleksandr Usyk
Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the World Boxing Council (WBC), has expressed the organization’s readiness to sanction Anthony Joshua’s potential bout against the victor of the Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

Fury and Usyk are slated to clash on May 18 in Saudi Arabia in a highly anticipated bout for all the belts. Anticipation is also building for a potential rematch between the two fighters later in the year.

Joshua, coming off a spectacular second-round knockout victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou last weekend, is poised to challenge the winner of the Fury-Usyk showdown.

“The WBC was presented a sanction request which was to fight for the undisputed. The WBC accepted that sanctioning and we accepted the rematch they have requested,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

“But, if it is not anything to do with contractual or promotion, we would absolutely accept the winner to fight Joshua.

“The WBC position right now is very open to support the undisputed champion taking on the fights that the fans want to see.”

