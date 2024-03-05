Jonzing World Unveils First Female Artiste Bagetti

Nigerian singer Charles Enebeli, famously known as D’Prince and founder of Jonzing World, has announced the signing of the label’s first female artist, Bagetti.

The unveiling of Bagetti was made public by the record label boss through a post on his official Instagram page.

Alongside images of the newly signed artist, D’Prince reaffirmed Jonzing World’s dedication to identifying and nurturing emerging talents within the music industry.

D’Prince also called for support for Glorious Boy, adding that the artiste is “ready to take the world by storm”

“Jonzing World is pleased to announce the addition of our first female artist @bagettiofficial to the family. We are very proud of the of the growth and the unwavering support from you all,” the statement reads.

“And now with a fresher new perspective and a bolder outlook, Jonzing World is all set to introduce its first lady.

“Bagetti’s vision for the future is clear; to inspire and uplift, promote harmony and diversity, and to use the universal language of music to make a lasting impact.

“Her journey has just begun and her inspiring melodies will continue to resonate and inspire change worldwide. So get ready to experience a whole