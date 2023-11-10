Headline

Jonathan Warns Against Violence in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Polls

Anthony Adeniyi42 mins ago
Goodluck Jonathan
Ahead of the governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states, former president Goodluck Jonathan has urged all electorates and politicians to avoid violence and conduct themselves in a peaceful and lawful manner.

He also urged them to refrain from all activities that will jeopardize the collective peace and stability of the country.

This was contained in a statement he personally signed on Friday.

The statement read in part, “A man who means well for his people would not recruit thugs to maim and kill the very people he wants to govern.

“Let me reiterate that nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. Therefore, let us resist the temptation and inducements that may be deployed as agents of destruction.

“For democracy to endure and be impactful, we must ensure that the leadership recruitment process, especially elections, are credible, transparent, fair and peaceful.

“I urge the electoral management body, security agencies and other stakeholders to be professional and patriotic in the discharge of their responsibilities during and after the election.

“Democracy draws its strength from the people; let us work to strengthen the confidence of the people by ensuring that the electoral process is peaceful and transparent.

“It is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to allow the people to choose their leaders peacefully. That way, our democracy will grow and become sustainable.”

