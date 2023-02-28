Jonathan, Other African Leaders Visit Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso

The WAEF election mission to Nigeria in continuation of its engagement with major presidential candidates in the Presidential election has met with some contestant in the 2023 presidential election.

The candidates included Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The team was led by former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Others in the delegation included former President of Ghana John Mahama, former Beninese President Boni Yayi, former President if Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, former Vice President of The Gambia, Fatoumata Tambajang, former Burkinabe Prime Minister and President of the Economic Community of West African States Kadre Ouedraogo, and former Deputy Chair of the African Union, Dr. Erastus Mwencha.