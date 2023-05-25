Joint Training Key To Achieving COAS’ Vision – GOC 6 Division

Major General Jamal Abdussalam, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6 Division Nigerian Army, emphasized the critical role of joint training in achieving outstanding results in joint operations environments. He made this assertion during the opening ceremony of the 16 Brigade training week held at the Headquarters 16 Brigade in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

As the special guest of honor, Major General Jamal Abdussalam highlighted the importance of comprehensive professional capacity development programs that integrate training, education, and experience. These programs aim to cultivate agile, adaptive, and innovative forces capable of achieving victory in any environment and across all domains.

The GOC urged the participants to fully utilize their expertise and proficiencies during the training week, emphasizing the need for effective time management. He also stated that the Division would evaluate the learning outcomes of the training week to enhance its training curriculum.

In his welcome address, Brigadier General SY Yakasai, the Commander of the 16 Brigade Nigerian Army, emphasized the Brigade’s commitment to providing qualitative and pragmatic training to its personnel. He outlined the areas to be covered during the training week, including regimentation, discipline, general health and well-being, fire drills, road safety procedures, and human rights awareness. These training components aim to develop well-rounded, balanced, and competent officers, soldiers, and personnel from sister security agencies.

The Commander referred to a statement by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, emphasizing the Nigerian Army’s need to remain professional and develop competencies to fulfill its constitutional duties and engage in inter-agency maneuvers successfully. He emphasized the significance of providing excellent training to enable subordinates to deliver exceptional results, meet leadership expectations, and maintain competitiveness in the 21st century.

The three-day training is expected to conclude on May 27, 2023. Participants from various sister services in Bayelsa State and personnel from other security agencies are actively involved in the training program. The event aims to enhance collaboration and equip participants with the necessary skills to excel in their respective roles within the security forces.