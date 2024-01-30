News

Joint Security Team Arrests Five Suspected Kidnappers in Ekiti

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
327

AA combined team of the police, Amotekun, OPC, NSCDC and local hunters on Tuesday being embarked on a bush combing operation through Oke-Osun, Ikere/Igbo-Okah to the thick forest around Iju/Ikere boundary as part of effort to rid Ekiti State of insecurity.

During the operation, five suspected kidnappers namely- USMAN JELILI, MOHAMMED BANDE, ABUBAKAR ALIU, ISAH ABDULAHI and SULEIMAN ABDULAHI were arrested.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Ekiti State Police Command.

During interrogation, the suspects claimed to be herdsmen but it was later discovered that none of them has a cattle and no cattle was found with them in the forest where they were arrested.

The following items were found with them in the forest; Two Motorcycles, one cutlass, one jack knife/ dagger and four phones.

