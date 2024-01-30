Joint Security Team Arrests Five Suspected Kidnappers in Ekiti

AA combined team of the police, Amotekun, OPC, NSCDC and local hunters on Tuesday being embarked on a bush combing operation through Oke-Osun, Ikere/Igbo-Okah to the thick forest around Iju/Ikere boundary as part of effort to rid Ekiti State of insecurity.

During the operation, five suspected kidnappers namely- USMAN JELILI, MOHAMMED BANDE, ABUBAKAR ALIU, ISAH ABDULAHI and SULEIMAN ABDULAHI were arrested.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Ekiti State Police Command.

During interrogation, the suspects claimed to be herdsmen but it was later discovered that none of them has a cattle and no cattle was found with them in the forest where they were arrested.

The following items were found with them in the forest; Two Motorcycles, one cutlass, one jack knife/ dagger and four phones.