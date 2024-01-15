Joint Inspection Targets Hotels, Nightclubs in Lagos

Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency(LASEPA) and Lagos State Waterways Authority(LASWA) have embarked on a collaborative inspection of hotels and nightclubs situated along the Lagoon Corridor in Lagos. The team, led by LASEPA’s Director-General, Tunde Ajayi, conducted visits to notable establishments, including Farm City, Sailors Lounge, Oriental Hotel, Circa, Cactus, Radisson Blu, and Lagos Jet Ski Riders Club.

The focus of the inspection, as explained by Tunde Ajayi, was to assess how these establishments manage wastewater from their kitchens and toilets, as well as solid waste disposal. The objective is to prevent the direct discharge of pollutants into the lagoon and drainage channels, safeguarding the delicate balance of the ecosystem.

Accompanied by a team of experts and consultants, including Dr. Bisola Adebayo, Mr. Asoro Oluwasegun, and Miss Mary Onyenike, the joint initiative aims to identify establishments contributing to environmental pollution. Emphasis is placed on ensuring compliance with established environmental standards, with a primary focus on the protection of water resources throughout Lagos.

The collaboration signifies a pivotal step in upholding stringent environmental norms and curbing the potential degradation of water resources in Lagos. By scrutinizing the waste management practices of these establishments, the authorities seek to mitigate the impact of human activities on the delicate aquatic ecosystem, reinforcing the importance of responsible environmental stewardship.

This joint inspection aligns with broader initiatives to promote sustainability and environmental consciousness in Lagos, underscoring the significance of collective efforts to preserve and protect the region’s natural resources.