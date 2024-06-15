John Stones Overcomes Injury Scare Before Euro 2024

John Stones feared a serious injury might sideline him from Euro 2024 after England’s final warm-up match, a 1-0 defeat to Iceland at Wembley last week. The Manchester City defender, with 72 caps for England, sustained a heavy knock early in the match and was substituted at half-time.

Starting alongside Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, his expected partner for England’s Euro opener against Serbia, Stones was concerned he had broken his foot. The potential injury sparked immediate worries about his availability for the tournament.

“I was worried at first, just the mechanism of how it happened, how I landed on my foot,’ the 30-year-old said.

“I knew it wasn’t my knee or my ankle, because of the mechanism in how I landed. It was almost like my big toe in the line straight down my foot and you think “I have fractured it”.

“You think the worst at the start and we got some scans back and [it was] really minor stuff and came through it, which is great.

“I thought if I have fractured it, get the doctors, tablets, injections, whatever it is, I don’t want to miss out – which I think with my history of injuries and knowing how to deal with them mentally and being in a positive mind-frame in that sense is really beneficial.

“If it was bad, I was ready to go and gladly it wasn’t.”