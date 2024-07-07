John Cena Announces Retirement Date

WWE legend John Cena has revealed his retirement plans, announcing that he will step away from in-ring competition in 2025.

Speaking at WWE Money in the Bank in Toronto, the 16-time world champion confirmed that the 2025 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will mark his final appearances in the sport.

Donning a ‘John Cena Farewell Tour 2025’, the WWE legend said, “I’ve been in the WWE for over two decades and in that time, I’ve seen incredible waves of prosperity like we got right now. WWE is the hottest ticket in town, no doubt, but I have also seen true hardship, that’s when no one knows your name, nobody wants to be your friend and only the most dedicated and hardcore fans stand by your side.”