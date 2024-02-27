Headline

Job Loss Aspect of Orosanye Report Needs Consideration – Shehu Sani

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
63
Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has urged authorities to see to the aspect of the Orosanye Report that will lead to job losses.

Concise News reported that President Bola Tinubu approved the implementation of the report which was submitted to the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The report will lead to the scrapping of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies while some will be merged for better performance.

Commending the approval of the report for implementation, Sani stated that the report will help cut cost of governance.

He shared on X, “The Oronsaye report has gathered dust for over a decade. Its commendable that now it shall see the light of the day. This is a significant step towards cutting the cost of Governance and harmonising federal MDAs. But care should be taken in that aspect where thousands of Federal Civil servants will lose their jobs.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
63

Related Articles

Akpabio

Akpabio’s Comment on N30bn to Govs Misconstrued – Spokesman

7 hours ago

PHOTOS: NLC Protests in Abuja Against Hardship

7 hours ago
Bola Tinubu

List of MDAs Affected by Orosanye Report

8 hours ago
Tinubu

Tinubu Cuts Cost of Governance, Implements Oronsaye Report

23 hours ago