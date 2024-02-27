Job Loss Aspect of Orosanye Report Needs Consideration – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has urged authorities to see to the aspect of the Orosanye Report that will lead to job losses.

Concise News reported that President Bola Tinubu approved the implementation of the report which was submitted to the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The report will lead to the scrapping of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies while some will be merged for better performance.

Commending the approval of the report for implementation, Sani stated that the report will help cut cost of governance.

He shared on X, “The Oronsaye report has gathered dust for over a decade. Its commendable that now it shall see the light of the day. This is a significant step towards cutting the cost of Governance and harmonising federal MDAs. But care should be taken in that aspect where thousands of Federal Civil servants will lose their jobs.”