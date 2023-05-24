Joao Felix Reveals Next Move After Chelsea

Joao Felix, the Chelsea forward currently on loan, has expressed his desire to continue his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese international has openly stated his preference to remain in West London once his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

Felix joined Chelsea on a six-month loan from Atletico Madrid in January after facing a decline in his playing time under Diego Simeone. Despite scoring only three goals in 14 Premier League appearances for the Blues, the talented World Cup star has thoroughly enjoyed his time with Chelsea over the past few months.

While speaking to The Secret Scout about his future, he said:

“I don’t know yet about my future, but these four/five months I love it. I would really like to be here.”