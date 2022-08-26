JJC Skillz Reveals Reason For Funke Akindele Birthday Post

Rapper JJC Skillz has revealed why he sent a birthday message to his estranged wife, actress and politician, Funke Akindele.

Despite their separation, JJC Skillz had sent her a message and flowers to wish her a happy 45th birthday.

In a chat with the hosts of a show on Television Continental on Thursday, the father of twins addressed the reactions that had trailed the birthday message.

He said, “A lot of people are quite shocked to find out that I am human. To be honest, growing up in England and with my experience of having different baby mamas, the most important thing is the children. Just focus on the children and let all the drama go and most importantly, have the attitude of gratitude. We had almost seven good years of lovely relationship. So Happy birthday to her and I wish her luck.”

JJC Skillz some weeks back announced their separation on social media.