Jigawa Pays Registration Fees For Students

Governor Umar Namadi has granted authorization for the disbursement of registration fees for Jigawa State undergraduate students enrolled in various courses at Federal University, Dutse (FUD), Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Kano State University of Technology (KUST), and University of Maiduguri.

The total sum of One Hundred and Sixty-Seven Million Twenty-Four Thousand Nine Hundred and Fifty Naira (N167,024,950.00) has been allocated for this purpose. The Council’s decision aligns with the ongoing policy of the administration to offer assistance to parents with limited financial resources, enabling them to manage the increased registration expenses for their children’s education.

In a similar vein, the Council has sanctioned the adjustment of the bursary scholarship for Jigawa State residents, effective immediately. The disbursement of the bursary will now occur at the commencement of each academic session, facilitating a more streamlined process.