Jesus Told Me Not To Get Married Again – Okotie

The senior pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, Chris Okotie, has said he has no interest in getting married again.

Recall that the clergyman had had two failed marriages.

Okotie first got married to Tina, a union that ended in 2001. He later got married to Stephanie Henshaw in 2008 but got divorced in 2012.

Speaking to BBC Pidgin, he said he won’t be getting married again because Jesus told him not to.

“I’m not getting married again because Jesus has already told me that one has ended. When I was saved, when I became born again, I was in university at the time. I did not understand the will of God for my life.

“I called you like Paul. I tried to stop you at that time, but you didn’t listen. I want you to live a life of dedication to me and the work I called you for. So marriage is not on the menu again, never”, he said.

