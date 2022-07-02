Entertainment

Jaruma Drums Support For Tinubu Presidency

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
Popular aphrodisiac merchant, Hauwa Muhammed aka Jaruma, has thrown her weight behind the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This she did on social media in a post with restricted comments.

According to her, she will not tolerate any slander against Tinubu.

In a photo she captioned Jagaban, the self-acclaimed ‘1st female president of Nigeria’ wrote: “I Love You So Much.”

“Jaruma always allow u have a fun filled life by leaving the comment section for u to spew & spew but on My kings Posts, sorry, NO TINUBU SLANDER WILL BE TOLERATED. Run along child, shutting u up by comment section closed”

