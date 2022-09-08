Japan To Play Friendly Against Canada Before World Cup

Japan will play a final warm-up against Canada in November a few days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the Japan Football Association announced Thursday.

The clash at Dubai’s Al-Maktoum Stadium on November 17 will offer both countries a final warm-up before the showpiece kicks off in Qatar on November 20.

Japan play Germany in their opening Group E match on November 23 and Canada, who qualified for the finals for the first time since Mexico in 1986, will begin their challenge on the same day in Group F against Belgium.

Both nations have been drawn in tough World Cup groups.

Japan will also play Costa Rica on November 27 and Spain on December 1.

After the Belgium clash, Canada will face 2018 runners-up Croatia and then Morocco.

Japan beat Canada on the two previous occasions they played: 3-0 in the 2001 Confederations Cup, hosted by the Samurai Blue, and 2-1 in a 2013 friendly in Doha, Qatar.

AFP