Japa: Those Who Fled Nigeria Are Suffering – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has advised Nigerians against the japa mentality which sees them wanting to flee the country.

Speaking at the Michael Okpara Square, venue of his presidential rally in Enugu on Wednesday, the former governor of Lagos State said those who fled the country are suffering.

“Those who are running overseas are suffering. We have been there. Anybody who tells you that you cannot do something, pray you can do it,’’ he said.

Addressing the Igbo gathered at the venue, Tinubu Assures them that if they vote for him, he will transform their region into an industrial hub.

