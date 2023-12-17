Japa Nigerians Urged to Be Abreast of the UK Before Relocating

A Nigerian-British Mayor of Southwark , London Mr Micheal Situ has urged Nigerians, particularly youths and students, to be aware of the laws of the UK before relocating to the country.

Mayor Situ stated this at an exclusive chat with the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, when she paid a courtesy call on him in his office in Southwark , London.

Situ expressed the belief that if Nigerians are properly briefed, they would avoid getting into trouble such as alleged sexual assaults and related issues, and would be aware of the rules, cultures and traditions of their new environment(UK).

He noted that what may appear as nothing to them in their culture could be most times be quite grievous in their new environment.

On her part, NiDCOM boss suggested a situation where regular briefing and interactions be conducted for those arriving newly in the UK especially the students to enable them stay out of trouble and adjust fittingly into their new society different from where they are coming from.

The NIDCOM boss then urged those that are coming into the UK regularly, be it on student visa or otherwise, to be of good behaviour and respect the laws of the host country.

Recently, there have been alleged cases of sexual assaults, in the UK made against Some Nigerian students and other sundry infractions being allegedly committed.

Also recently a Nigerian was alleged to have killed a squirrel.