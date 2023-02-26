Jandor Visits Woman Attacked At Lagos Polling Unit

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, has paid a visit to Efidi Jennifer, the woman who was attacked and injured at a polling unit during Saturday’s presidential election in the state.

Jandor took to Facebook on Sunday with photos from the visit to the victim whom he described as brave.

The governorship candidate used the opportunity to condemn the violence witnessed during the polls in the state.

Jandor wrote, “The incidents of violence we saw across Lagos state yesterday has been one of the major reasons we seek and working assiduously towards having a breath of fresh air in Lagos and push for state wide reforms that will eradicate the criminal patronage system that uses our youth as weapons to advance the selfish causes of certain individuals.

“Months after we first raised alarm about election related violence, Mrs. Bina Jennifer Efidi became a victim of the ruling party’s wickedness. I visited her today to applaud her bravery and resilience to exercise her franchise in order to unseat the present wickedness called government.

“We can all draw hope from Jennifer’s bravery and prepare ourselves to defend our votes through the election process, now and during the governorship elections on March 11. We have no choice but to win and birth a breath of fresh air…”