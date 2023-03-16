Headline

Jandor Speaks On Calling Rhodes-Vivour Bastard, IPOB Commander

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, has denied calling his counterpart of the Labour Party in the Lagos State governorship race, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a bastard.

An article had quoted Jandor as slamming Rhodes-Vivour as a commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

He was also said to have accused the LP candidate of being among those that burnt down Lagos during the EndSARS protests of October 2020.

Reacting, he shared on his official Facebook page, “My attention has been drawn to this and I would like to publicly dissociate myself from this post/article as it is fake and intended to pass the wrong information to the public.

“Neither I nor anyone from my team authorized this.”

