Jandor Mourns As Funke Akindele Loses Mother

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has mourned the passing of the mother of his running mate, actress Funke Akindele.

In a statement on Facebook, Jandor, however, expressed delight that Akindele was able to share many wonderful years with the deceased.

He wrote, “There are few tragedies as personal as the passing of a beloved family member. The grief leaves a vacuum that cannot be filled, and we are only left with the legacy they left behind and memories we have of them. In the months I have worked with Funke Akindele, I have been inspired by her unwavering commitment to family values and the connection she shares with her loved ones, especially her beloved mother.

“I want to share my deepest condolences with the Akindele family, and take solace in the fact that Funke got to share so many wonderful years with her mother, repaying the sacrifices she made so Funke could become the woman she is today, respected across the nation as a woman with unassailable values. I pray that God comforts Funke and gives her the grace to bear this inestimable loss, and the resources to continue to honour her beloved mother’s legacy.

“Mama Funke, sun re o!”