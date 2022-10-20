Jandor Doesn’t Understand Governance, Should Be Counselor Instead – Igbokwe

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, Joe Igbokwe, has said the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, lacks understanding of governance.

According to Igbokwe, Jandor ought to start his career from the level of counselor instead of trying to govern a state that is complex like a country.

Igbokwe made this known in a terse statement on Facebook on Thursday.

He said, “Matters of governance is not clear to him yet. Jide should start with Counselor , then LGA Sec, then LGA Chairman, then LAHA, then Commissioner, then Dcos, or COS and then you can now aspire to be Governor . All these steps will take 25 years to achieve. Presiding over Lagos is like presiding over Ghana or Cameroon.”