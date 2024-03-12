Jandor Denies Expelling Chief Bode George from

Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, widely known as Jandor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State for the 2023 election, refuted claims of expelling Chief Bode George from the party.

Jandor clarified that it was Chief Bode George and others who supported candidates from rival political parties during the previous election who effectively removed themselves from the PDP ranks.

Previously, Jandor had stated that party leaders who backed alternative candidates in the last elections had essentially forfeited their membership within the PDP.

Addressing the public during his ‘State of the Nation’ address, Jandor boldly asserted his leadership position within the PDP in Lagos State.

However, during an appearance on Arise Television on Tuesday, Jandor sought to clarify the situation, emphasizing that there had been no official expulsion of Chief Bode George from the party.

He said, “I did not expel them because I have no power to do so; I would rather say they expelled themselves when they declared for another party during the 2023 electioneering process.

“There is evidence on national TV both for the presidential and gubernatorial elections.

“When a supposed leader of a political party goes on national TV to say, ‘Don’t vote for the candidate of my party’, irrespective of what it is, it shows that the leader has gone to the other party.

“If the party they supported had won, they would have been part of the government today. I don’t have the power, and they never said they’d be expelled; they did it themselves.

“What we’re saying is that because you’ve declared openly, you have no say in this party.”