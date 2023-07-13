Jandor Considers Supreme Court As Lagos Petition Tribunal Wraps Up Hearing

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday wrapped up hearings of petitions and defence from all the 6 Respondents to the petition field by the candidate of the Peoples Demcoratic Party in the March 18 governorship election in the state, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

In a message on Facebook, Jandor revealed that if the outcome of the tribunal is unfavourable, the Supreme Court will be his last resort.

He wrote, “We supported all grounds in our petition with facts in Certified true copies of documents and the provisions of both the constitution and the electoral act. We also pointed out where, and how all Respondents breached their own party Laws and election guidelines, all of which are enough grounds for disqualification.We explored and will continue to explore all Legal means provided by the constitution to deepen our democracy and ensure that only the best of us, who must have satisfied the provision of the Law and the electoral act as stipulated by the same Law represents the rest of us.

“Seven years ago, when I started this journey, my promise to the people of Lagos was that this won’t just be for the sake of it…I said we will do everything humanely possible to be on the ballot, and not just for the sake of being on the ballot alone, that we will see the process to the very end.

“Today, I am still standing on that promise, and by his grace we will see this to the very end.

“To all Members of the Lagos PDP who storm the court daily to witness the proceedings from day one till this moment, I sincerely appreciate your loyalty to this course. I know what it takes for someone to wake up very early and still make it to court before 9am. I lack the right words to express my sincere appreciation to you all, I mean, for a people whose party isn’t in government.

“To our team of Lawyers, led by Mr CLEMENT ONWUENWUNOR, SAN, I say well done for being diligent and professional. You wowed everyone in court the day you exercised astuteness and brilliance, and had responses of all Respondents to our application for forensic analysis of WAEC server, struck out by the tribunal. You beat all of them to it. Thank you Clementeasy. Never mind that the tribunal rejected your application still, despite absence of opposition to same application. Even we that are kindergarten Advocates😊 knew it’s on them. It’s a keg of gun powder for them. The next phase is final address and adoption of same before the judgement, and whatever comes out of that, whichever way it goes, Supreme Court is still last bus stop of the 2023 Election.”