Jaiye Kuti Slams Nollywood Colleagues Seeking Help On Social Media

Renowned Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti, has expressed her disappointment towards colleagues who resort to soliciting financial help on social media platforms.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, the actress passionately voiced her concerns in both Yoruba and English.

Kuti strongly criticized the practice and urged her fellow actors to cease embarrassing not only themselves but also the entire Yoruba film industry.

She emphasized that seeking money from fans on social media is not the appropriate solution, expressing her belief that such actions tarnish the reputation of the industry as a whole.

Furthermore, Kuti suggested that some veteran actors may have squandered their earnings recklessly on trivial and meaningless things during their earlier years.

Consequently, they now find themselves facing financial difficulties in their later years due to those imprudent financial decisions.

The 54-year-old actress revealed that her own personal growth and experiences within the movie industry have shaped her perspective.

She implored her colleagues to refrain from tarnishing their individual reputations as well as the collective reputation of the Yoruba film industry.

She said in part, “All the Yoruba actors coming on Instagram to beg should stop giving us bad names. This job doesn’t have a pension so when you are young and active, you need to prepare for the future.

“This job is a success for me because I earn big and I am already preparing for my future. You can’t make it compulsory for your colleague to give you money when you are sick.

“What is the business of TAMPAN with an actor that is sick? Someone has to speak up. When your colleagues were training their children, what were you doing with your money?”

Many actors, particularly veterans, have recently pleaded for money to take care of their families, health, and other obligations on social media platforms.

Yoruba movie veterans like Iya Gbonkan, Pariolodo, Lalude, and Baba Alapini, among others, have recently asked for assistance from their fans to buy cars, build houses, etc.