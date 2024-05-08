Jailbreaks Increased Since Prisons Were Renamed Correctional Centres – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has highlighted a troubling increase in jailbreaks across Nigeria following the renaming of the country’s prison service.

Speaking in the Senate on Tuesday, Akpabio linked the surge to the change in designation from the Nigerian Prison Service to the Nigerian Correctional Service.

This observation was made during a legislative session focused on two bills aimed at reforming other government services.

Arguing against the need for a change of name, Abba Moro, senate minority leader said, “I do not think there is a need for that.”

In his response, the senate president said there is a need to examine such laws.

“This is something to be looked at. When you are convicted, you are supposed to learn a skill,” Akpabio said.

“But since we changed the name to the correctional centre, there have been more jailbreaks.”