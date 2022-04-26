Jack Dorsey Hails Acquisition Of Twitter By Elon Musk

The former boss and co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has hailed the acquisition of the platform by billionaire Tesla CEO, Elon Musk.

Reacting to the $44 billion deal, Dorsey tweeted, “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving the problem of it being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.

“Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also #paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart.

“I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!”