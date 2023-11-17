Jaan Roose Meets Lagos Govt After Daring Slack-Lining Walk

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ably represented by his Deputy, Obafemi Hazmat, on Friday, received Red Bull Athlete and 3-time World Champion Record holder, Jaan Roose, who performed a daring Slack-Lining walk over the Skyline of Lagos, from Sterling Towers, Marina Lagos to the Onome Rig.

During the meeting, Jaan said coming to Lagos was a wonderful experience for him, adding that he got the best view and angle of Lagos from that height.

Jaan also told the Deputy Governor that Lagos State is a very advanced city and spoke glowingly about the Lagos Blue Line Rail he saw while performing the act.

The Deputy Governor thanked Jaan for coming to Lagos and told him to tell the world a very good story of the state.

The Deputy Governor then presented Eyo Masquerade 3-D collection to Jaan as a gift from the people and Government of Lagos State.