Jaafar Jaafar Reveals Names Of Villa Elements Against Tinubu

I’ve written a lot about Mamman Daura’s influence, but to my surprise he’s not part of the “Villa elements” against Tinubu presidency. Mallam Mamman, who is currently convalescing in London, now stays longer in the UK than in Nigeria.

In fact when Osinbajo visited Mallam Mamman at his Dennis Osadebay Street residence in Abuja in February 2022 to seek support for his presidential ambition, the old man clearly reminded the VP about an unwritten agreement to support Tinubu after Buhari’s tenure.

I learn the major anti-BAT elements in the Villa today are President Buhari, Sani Zangon Daura & Sabiu Tunde. While Zangon Daura, 85, is openly expressing his support for Atiku, Tunde is clandestinely pulling the Buhari strings like a skilled puppeteer.

Zangon Daura, a former minister under Obasanjo & notable Arewa elder, had always identified with the PDP until 2015 when Buhari won election. But Zangon Daura, a close friend to Buhari, surprised APC powerbrokers for supporting Atiku after “eating for 8 years” in APC govt.

It was Tunde who allegedly persuaded Buhari to give military cover to Emefiele to stave off DSS from arresting him. Insiders said DSS sought court order to investigate Emefiele for terrorism financing after it discovered that he gave intervention loans to suspected IPOB members.

To rein in Emefiele, BAT camp got a willing tool in DSS. As a pretext for avoiding arrest, the CBN boss left the country on “annual leave” and returned after clearing the coast. The APC governors outcry is not about the plight of the masses but the waning chances of their party.

One thing is clear in this drama: Emefiele’s election eve naira swap is as politically motivated as DSS’ plan to charge him with terrorism financing. While Emefiele was licking his wounds over botched presidential dream, he got an intel that BAT had moved “logistics” to states.

Emefiele then remembered it was time Nigeria redesigned its currency. He sold the idea to the president, who approved posthaste without consulting the finance minister, economic team, National Assembly, etc. In 2012, people’s voice killed CBN’s plan to coin lower denominations.