J Cole Said I’m On Tupac’s Level – Burna Boy

Burna Boy, the Grammy-winning Nigerian artist, professionally known as Damini Ogulu, has asserted that during a studio session, American rapper J.Cole told him that he stands on the same level as the late hip-hop icon, Tupac Shakur.

This revelation was made during Burna Boy’s guest appearance on the most recent episode of the Rap Radar Podcast, hosted by Elliott Wilson.

He said, “I don’t really know the dynamics behind how everything happened, but somehow I end up in the studio with J. Cole and a bunch of basketball players tall as hell. Before [recording] any music, we’re all just talking about real stuff, about life and everything.

“For me, I don’t really like to have conversations with people that don’t live with me. You know, I don’t have long conversations like that. So, I found myself just going off.

“And before we start [recording], he [J. Cole] just goes, ‘Bro, this n*gga is Tupac. And then I looked around to see who he’s talking about. It’s me he’s talking about. He’s like, this n*gga is like Tupac reincarnated in Africa.”

Both artistes featured on Burna Boy’s ‘Thank You’ off the new album ‘I Told Them’.