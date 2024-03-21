Iyanya Says Unaware of Inclusion in Yvonne Nelson’s Memoir

Nigerian singer Iyanya has found himself embroiled in controversy after revealing that he endorsed his estranged Ghanaian girlfriend Yvonne Nelson’s memoir, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ without being aware of his inclusion in the book.

Yvonne Nelson’s memoir, which includes a chapter titled “Iyanya And My Love Life,” reportedly delves into her relationship with the singer and sheds light on her discoveries regarding his alleged infidelity with Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

In a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos, Iyanya admitted to endorsing the book without prior knowledge of its contents. Despite previously promising to address Nelson’s allegations, he stated that he remains unwilling to respond to her accusations of infidelity.

Despite the revelations in the memoir, Iyanya emphasized that he and Nelson maintain an amicable relationship and continue to communicate regularly.

He said, “I endorsed Yvonne Nelson’s book without knowing I was in the book. We were cool, we still talk to this day, so I didn’t know that I was in the book. When the book came out, everywhere was buzzing. People were telling me I am in the book. But I have not read it till now.

“I know I promise to address the allegations she made in her book, but I’m not ready to respond. I’m not going to respond to stuff like that, being me comes with a lot of madness.”