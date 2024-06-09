Iwobi Focuses on Benin Republic Clash After Draw with South Africa

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has turned his attention to Monday’s crucial match against the Squirrels of Benin Republic, following a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Uyo.

The disappointing result has left the three-time African champions needing a win to reignite their qualification campaign. Iwobi, however, remains optimistic and has shifted his focus to the upcoming fixture.

“Not the result wanted… Another game to look forward to,” the Fulham playmaker wrote on X, reflecting his determination to move past the setback and concentrate on the task ahead.