In a dramatic turn of events at Old Trafford, Fulham secured a historic victory over Manchester United, marking their first win at the stadium since 1963. The match, held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, saw Alex Iwobi emerge as the hero for Fulham with a stunning goal in injury time.

Manchester United, striving to secure a spot in the Champions League, suffered a severe blow to their aspirations just days after new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe expressed ambitions of challenging the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool in English football.

The game began with Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey putting Fulham ahead, setting the stage for an intense battle. As the match neared its conclusion, United’s hopes were briefly reignited when Harry Maguire appeared to salvage a point with a last-minute goal.

However, it was Iwobi who had the final say, deep into stoppage time, clinching victory for Fulham with a well-executed strike.

The stellar performances of Nigerian stars Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey garnered attention, as they rose to the top of trending topics following their pivotal roles in Fulham’s triumph. Both players had previously showcased their talent representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria, notably contributing to the team’s journey to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In the aftermath of the match, reactions among Nigerians were mixed, reflecting the diverse sentiments surrounding Fulham’s unexpected victory over Manchester United.