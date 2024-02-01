Ivorian Football Fan Apologizes to Family after Viral Stadium Flirtation

Anselme Santos, an Ivorian football fan caught on camera attempting to engage with a young lady during Ivory Coast’s Round of 16 victory celebration, has reportedly issued an apology to his wife and children. The incident, which unfolded amidst the excitement at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro on Monday, quickly became a viral sensation.

Santos’ determined efforts to strike up a conversation with his seatmate instead of focusing on the match were captured by cameras, swiftly transforming into widely shared meme material across social media platforms.

In response to the widespread attention, Santos expressed regret for any distress his actions may have caused to his family. According to Actu Foot, he conveyed remorse for his attempt to exchange contact details with the woman during the euphoric atmosphere of the match.

“In the euphoria, I told her to ‘give me your number’. It wasn’t malicious, but she declined. So, I didn’t persist. I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to the lady, my wife, and my children,” Santos stated via Actu Foot.