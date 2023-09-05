Ivorian Defender Bailly Signs fFr Besiktas

Ivory Coast international defender Eric Bailly has officially joined Turkish club Besiktas, as announced by the club on Tuesday. Bailly, who spent the previous season on loan at Marseille from Manchester United, is set to embark on a new chapter in his career with the Turkish outfit.

Besiktas, in their statement, did not disclose the length of Bailly’s contract with the club nor did they reveal the financial details of the transfer.

Besiktas said: “We wish Eric Bailly, who we believe will provide important services to our club, great success with our glorious jersey, and present it to the public with our respect.”

Eric Bailly originally made his move to Manchester United from Villarreal in the summer of 2016 and had an impactful first season with the English club. However, over time, he gradually slid down the pecking order among United’s defenders.

Last season, Bailly was loaned to Marseille, where he had an option for the French club to make his move permanent. However, his playing time was curtailed due to a series of injuries, leading to his return to Manchester United.