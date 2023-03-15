I’ve Not Endorsed Any One – Lagos NRM Gov Candidate

The candidate of the National Rescue Movement, Akinwunmi Braithwaite, has said that he’s still very much in the Lagos State governorship race.

In a statement by his campaign organisation, Braithwaite said he remains representing Lagosians who are interested in his agenda.

On news that he endorsed another candidate, his team said, “This is indeed untrue and mischievous, as no such thing has taken place.

For the avoidance of doubt, our candidate has not endorsed any other candidate. The happiness of

Lagosians and the emergence of a more humane society remains the topmost priority of our

campaign.

“Akinwunmi Braithwaite is happy to continue representing those Lagosians that are passionate about

the people-centered agenda that he represents.

“It is common knowledge that the downtrodden, as

well as public-spirited Lagosians are yearning for a new deal which will deliver social upliftment, full

employment and economic emancipation which Braithwaite seeks to deliver.

Our candidate, Akinwunmi Braithwaite is a lover of peace with a sterling track record in ethical

corporate leadership and noble causes, as well as community development.

He is not averse to inclusive governance, but insists that this must be based on candour, proper

consultation and broad based agreement.

“He is saddened by the actions and posturing of various

groups who have heated up the polity and wishes to seize this opportunity to request that all

stakeholders be circumspect and reticent about their electioneering. They should show respect for

all and work towards the happiness of Lagos.

“We urge our teeming supporters to remain resolute in their conviction, as we navigate the maze of

our current political landscape.”