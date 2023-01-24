I’ve Not Disappointed Nigerians – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he has not disappointed Nigerians in terms of the promises he made to them while campaigning in 2015.

Buhari said this when he paid a visit to the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwan Adamu, on Monday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this on a statement.

He quoted Buhari as saying, “I normally call on Emirs and Chiefs, whether on political or personal tours to states to show my gratitude.

“I like to mention that between 2003 and 2011, I visited all the local governments, and in 2019, when I was seeking my re-election for a second term, I visited all the states of the Federation and the people that turned out to see me were more than what anyone could buy or force and there, I made a promise and pledge that I will serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability and so far, I have not disappointed anybody.”