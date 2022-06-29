I’ve Never Physically Abuse Chacha Eke-Faani – Actress’ husband, Austin Faani

Austin Faani, the husband to Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke-Faani, has denied claims from his estranged wife that he physically abused her.

His actress wife had taken to social media to announce the crash of their nine-year marriage. According to her, she did not want to “die or go inexplicably missing”.

“For the second time in two years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage,” she wrote.

“My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.

“If push comes to shove and suddenly I am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigeria Police Force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.”

Her post has led many to believe that she suffered domestic violence in her home which has caused her to call it quits.

Reacting, Austin Faani rubbished the claims, saying he had never raised his hands to harm any woman, including his wife.

“I am not a violent person. Personally, I detest violence in any form. I have never raised my hand on any woman in my life, including my wife.

“Everyone close to this case knows the absolute truth and it is not in my place to divulge it. The one person who started the talk will in due time continues to talk. Let light lead,” he wrote in the post.