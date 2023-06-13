I’ve Move On From Groovy, BBNaija’s Phyna Syas

Phyna, the winner of Season 7 of Big Brother Naija, whose real name is Josephine Otabor, has expressed her forgiveness towards her colleague Groovy for toying with her emotions. She also stated that she has moved on from their troubled relationship.

Phyna shared her sentiments through her Twitter account on Monday, in response to Groovy unfollowing her.

Previously, Phyna had accused Groovy of being insincere in a recent interview with Joy Prime TV. She mentioned that she decided to play games with him after discovering his interest in other girls within the Big Brother House.

In response to Phyna’s accusations on Twitter, Groovy clarified that Phyna had requested friendship rather than a romantic relationship. He encouraged her to take responsibility for her actions and to stop blaming him.

Phyna, in her reaction, commended Groovy for finally having the courage to unfollow her. She declared that she had forgiven him and moved on. However, she pointed out that both of them are aware of “who begged for friendship.”

She wrote, “@groovymono at last you unfollowed anyways I already forgave and moved on.

“But never you say anybody begged your friendship both of us know who begged for friendship

“Guess you’re tired of pretending and lying to yourself.”