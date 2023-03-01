I’ve Heard You Loud And Clear, Tinubu Tells Youths

The President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that he’s not unaware of the yearnings by youths for a good country rid of difficulties and challenges.

This is s he pledged to listen and to do the difficult things, the big deeds, that will put the country on the path of irreversible progress.

Tinubu stated this on Wednesday while delivering his acceptance speech after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared him the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “I also ask my supporters to let peace reign and tensions fade. We ran a principled, peaceful and progressive campaign. The aftermath of our campaign must be as benign.

“Yes, there are divisions amongst us that should not exist. Many people are uncertain, angry and hurt; I reach out to every one of you. Let the better aspects of our humanity step forward at this fateful moment. Let us begin to heal and bring calm to our nation.

“Now, to you, the young people of this country, I hear you loud and clear. I understand your pains, your yearnings for good governance, a functional economy and a safe nation that protects you and your future.

“I am aware that for many of you Nigeria has become a place of abiding challenges limiting your ability to see a bright future for yourselves.

“Remodeling our precious national home requires the harmonious efforts of all of us, especially the youth. Working together, we shall move this nation as never before.

“My running mate, Vice President-elect Shettima, and I understand the challenges ahead. More importantly, we also understand and deeply value the talent and innate goodness of you, the Nigerian people. We pledge to listen and to do the difficult things, the big deeds, that put us on the path of irreversible progress. Hold us firmly to account, but please give us a chance first.

“Together, we shall build a brighter and more productive society for today, tomorrow and for years to come.

“Today, you have given me the greatest honor you can bestow on one man.

“In return, I will give you my utmost as your next president and commander-in-chief. Peace, unity and prosperity shall be the cornerstones of the society we intend to build. When you gaze upon what we shall accomplish in the coming years, you shall speak with pride at being a Nigerian. I thank you all.”